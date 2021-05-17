ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. ITT reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

ITT stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

