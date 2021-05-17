J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

