Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

