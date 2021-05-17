Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

NYSE MUI opened at $15.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

