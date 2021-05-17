Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $163.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.