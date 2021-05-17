Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $868,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

