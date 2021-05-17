Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $876,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 67,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 699,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

