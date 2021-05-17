Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $100.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47.

