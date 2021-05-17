Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tattooed Chef in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $17.78 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

