Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.92 ($29.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a fifty-two week high of €25.20 ($29.65).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.