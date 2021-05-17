Jefferies Financial Group Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $85.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

