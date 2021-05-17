JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

JBLU stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

