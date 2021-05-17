JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 1,347 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

