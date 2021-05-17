JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 155,181 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 658,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,704 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

