JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.