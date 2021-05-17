JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $219.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

