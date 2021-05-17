JMG Financial Group Ltd. Takes $290,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

ESGE stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.