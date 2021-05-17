JMP Securities Increases Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $55.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.86.

VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vroom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after buying an additional 973,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

