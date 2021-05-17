JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.90 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €5.90 ($6.94) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 47.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.63).

ETR:LEO opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.47. The stock has a market cap of $367.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

