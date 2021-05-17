JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.40 ($8.70) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.84. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

