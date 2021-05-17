JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $83.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE:APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.