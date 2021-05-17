JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $48.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.

RRR opened at $41.26 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

