Judy R. Mcreynolds Sells 25,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARCB opened at $84.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ArcBest by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.