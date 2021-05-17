Juggernaut Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $129.07 million and $7.69 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00007289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00087246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.73 or 0.01279649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00115539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

