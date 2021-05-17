JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $230.84 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $230.84 million and approximately $240.38 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

