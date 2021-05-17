Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $160,633.39 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kadant by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kadant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.