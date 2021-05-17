Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

KRT opened at $17.20 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

