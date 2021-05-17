KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $50.00 on Monday. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

