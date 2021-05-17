Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 3,054 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

