Keebeck Alpha LP Has $276,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $228.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.78 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

