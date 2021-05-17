Keebeck Alpha LP Has $438,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.64 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

