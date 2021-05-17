Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $217,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 21.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in 2U by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in 2U by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

