Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

