Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $219.95 million and $4.67 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00085948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.89 or 0.01256083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00115909 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 507,185,327 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

