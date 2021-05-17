Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Acquires 750,010 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 5.1% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned approximately 1.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $203,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,700,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.