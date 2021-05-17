Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

