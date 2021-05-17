KeyCorp Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $57.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $35,709,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $25,225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $13,060,000.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.