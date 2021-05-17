KeyCorp Weighs in on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

