KeyCorp Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

