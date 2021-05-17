Keyera Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.65.

KEY opened at C$30.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

