Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.96.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

