Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

