Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.93

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.93 and last traded at C$30.57, with a volume of 314989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. CSFB increased their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

