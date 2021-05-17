Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $78,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.