Keystone Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.