Kier Group (LON:KIE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £194.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

