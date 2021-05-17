Kinaxis (KXS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):

5/6/2021 – Kinaxis had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$190.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$180.00.

5/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$200.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Kinaxis had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KXS traded up C$1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$141.37. 61,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.72. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.87.

Get Kinaxis Inc alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.