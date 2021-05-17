Kind Ads Token (KIND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $183,296.08 and approximately $236.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00085195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.63 or 0.01152402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00114414 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.