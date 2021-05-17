KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,409,865 shares of company stock valued at $108,104,676 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,501. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

