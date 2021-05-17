KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

KNBE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

